Peruvian court sentences Castillo to 18 months in pre-trial detention

16th Friday, December 2022 - 09:40 UTC

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones has been placed under pre-trial detention for 18 months as he faces rebellion and conspiracy charges for announcing he would be dissolving Congress and ruling by means of decree laws.

Preparatory Investigative Court Chief Justice Juan Carlos Checkley Soria ordered 18 months of preventive imprisonment against Castillo. ”The Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court of Justice resolves to declare founded in part the request for preventive detention formulated by the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes Committed by Public Officials against the accused José Pedro Castillo Terrones in his capacity as president of the Republic as alleged co-perpetrator of the powers of the State and the constitutional order in the form of rebellion (...) and conspiracy,“ Checkley Soria ruled.

The measure is effective until June 6, 2024, but Castillo's legal team has already announced an appeal would be filed. However, Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday's virtual hearing, arguing that it lacked the most minimal guarantees. He was represented by a court-appointed lawyer.

Since Castillo's dismissal, the total number of casualties has reached ten following Thursday's seizure of the airport in Ayacucho, where groups of demonstrators burned a prosecutor's office, after which 71 people were arrested and 216 law enforcement officers were injured.

Peru's Health Ministry reported 40 people hospitalized, and the Ombudsman's Office demanded the Joint Command of the Armed Forces not to use firearms and to stop dropping tear gas bombs from helicopters after 171 people were treated since the beginning of the protests.

”Neither violence nor radicalism will put an end to a legal and legitimate government. There is no room for fear, but for the courage, unity, and hope of a country that deserves more from its politicians. Therefore, in response to the demands of the citizens, I want to ratify my government's proposal to bring forward the elections,“ President Dina Boluarte said.

Meanwhile, Peru has recalled its ambassadors to Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and Mexico for consultations after what was perceived as ”meddling in internal affairs“ on the part of the presidents of those countries, Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi announced Thursday.

”Together with the President of the Republic (Dina Boluarte), we have ordered the recall to Lima of our ambassadors in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and Mexico, in reaction to the interference in Peru's internal affairs by the highest authorities of those countries.“

Gervasi criticized that in recent days these nations questioned Boluarte's presidential succession, carried out ”in strict compliance with the Peruvian Constitution“ after Castillo's impeachment on Dec. 7.

These governments expressed this week in a joint communiqué that Castillo ”was the victim of anti-democratic harassment“ and was treated in violation of Article 25 of the American Convention on Human Rights. Gervasi insisted that in Peru there was full respect for human rights, due process, and the separation of powers, and considered that the declaration of the four nations ”is not consistent with the traditional ties of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect that unite our countries.“

Contrary to these countries' stance, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font has recognized Boluarte as the legitimate President of Peru.

Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola spoke on the telephone with Gervasi Thursday to express her country's support to the current authorities. ”Castillo did not respect constitutional norms,” Urrejola also said in a TV interview.