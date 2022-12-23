Senator proposes Falklands claim in the Argentine international sports colors

The AFA crest in the uniform of Argentine football competitors

Taking advantage of the overwhelming triumphant spirit in Argentina, a Tierra del Fuego province elected Senator for the opposition has re-surfaced an initiative referred to the Argentine colors in international sports competitions.

Senator Pablo Daniel Blanco from the opposition Radicals recalled that last June he presented a bill so that the vests of those sports people representing Argentina internationally, besides the national crest also have a reference to the Falkland/Malvinas Islands claim.

“Is it not time that Congress debates the initiative and approves it?”, twitted Senator Blanco in the social networks.

According to the initiative the sports uniform of all Argentine teams, and individual competitors participating in international events or disciplines must have the phrase “The Malvinas are Argentine” stamped over the map of the Falklands with the colors of the Argentine flag.

The purpose of the initiative is to exhibit, communicate, and promote Argentine sovereignty's claim over the Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands, “a claim which is an Argentine, Latin American and universal cause”.

The debate has re emerged following Argentina's intention of adding a third star to its traditional AFA (Argentine Football Association) crest, representing the three world football Cups of 1978, 1986 and 2022.