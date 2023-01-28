Peru: Boluarte favors moving elections forward, perhaps this year

“I'm here because I took on a responsibility and will be here until Congress sets a date. That's why I ask: Come to an agreement,” Boluarte stressed

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said Friday that she did not oppose bringing forward the elections, which is one of the demands of the demonstrators that have marched all across the country since the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo Terrones on Dec. 7.

“No one has any interest in clinging to office,” Boluarte told Andina. “Let the elections be moved forward to the date and time Congress says,” she went on.

Meanwhile, opposition Congressman Hernando Guerra Garcia of the Fujimorist Fuerza Popular (FP) party, announced Friday that he would support the idea of rescheduling the April 2024 elections to sometime late this year and insisted that FP had previously proposed the elections be held in June 2023, which failed to garner enough votes.

Boluarte demanded lawmakers “reach an agreement” to bring forward the elections either for 2024 or for this year. Prime Minister Alberto Otárola also urged Congress to make a decision on the matter because that is “what the country urgently requires”.

Peru has been going through a wave of protests since Dec. 7 when Castillo was impeached after trying to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Around 50 people have been killed nationwide in various protests demanding Boluarte's resignation and a Constituent Assembly, in addition to fresh elections.

Persistent road blockades by demonstrators are translating into food and fuel shortages in many cities, particularly those in the southern region.

Boluarte had already expressed support for holding national elections in April 2024, rather than the previously scheduled 2026.

“The protests continue. There are more blockades and violence,” Boluarte said. “I'm here because I took on a responsibility and will be here until Congress sets a date. That's why I ask: Come to an agreement,” she stressed.

Protesters last week staged the so-called “Lima Takeover” march as tension mounts nationwide. Castillo was the first Peruvian president from a rural Andean background and is largely supported in the Andean region. Some demonstrators also add his release to the series of demands.

Peru's Defense Ministry would endorse a police effort to lift the 89 blockades nationwide that are causing shortages and price increases.

Earlier this week, a group of leftist parliamentarians filed a motion to vacate (impeach) Boluarte for permanent moral incapacity, pursuant to article 113.2 of the Political Constitution of Peru.

“Our country is being bled by the terrible governmental and law enforcement management led by Mrs. Boluarte Zegarra, to date and 44 people have died as a result of the excessive use of weapons against the Peruvian people,” reads the document.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, the number of deaths has reached 57.

“It is assumed that both Mrs. Boluarte and the members of her cabinet are not willing to resign, despite the fact that our people continue to be literally and nefariously massacred. There is no other term that could be used,” the lawmakers went on.

Boluarte has insisted she would not resign.