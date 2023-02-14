Falklands flagged “RRS Sir David Attenborough” in Chile irks the nerves of Argentine senators

Two Argentine opposition Senators have requested the Foreign affairs and Defense Ministries to report on the ”unrestricted movements of the UK RRS Sir David Attenborough, flying the 'illegal flag of the Falklands', and sailing between Port Stanley (Puerto Argentino) and Punta Arena (Chile), and the implicit and vital logistic support provided to the vessel by the government of Chile.”

Tierra del Fuego Senator Pablo Daniel Blanco and his peer from Santa Cruz, María Belén Tapia have addressed foreign minister Santiago Cafiero and Defense minister Jorge Taiana requesting if they were aware of the UK icebreaker in the region and if the necessary measures had been taken to follow and escort the vessel while in Argentine waters. Likewise the fact it had docked in Punta Arenas and if the necessary measures are programmed to escort the returning vessel to the Falklands since it will necessarily have to cross Argentine territorial waters.

Likewise the two Senators would like to know if diplomatic measures have been taken before the International Maritime Organization, involving the 'illegal' Falklands flag in the UK Vessels Registry, and the flag changes implemented by the UK research vessel to have access to the port of Montevideo. Also what steps have been taken to protest the Chilean government support to RRS Sir David Attenborough

According to Argentine sources, RRS Sir David Attenborough docked in Punta Arenas on 21 January, and five days presumably left for the Falklands and Antarctica, with no location reporting since.

“Given these facts it is essential that Congress be informed on the issue since the government's inaction only yields action spaces to Chile and the UK”.

“The highest interests of the nation are at stake and the national government is completely ignoring them because of the ongoing power disputes among factions of the ruling coalition. The current administration is more interested in the presidential succession than reaffirming national sovereignty in the Argentine maritime space”