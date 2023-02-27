US envoy to discuss climate change with Brazilian VP and ministers

Kerry is also expected to meet with Brazilian lawmakers and civil society leaders between Monday and Tuesday

United States Presidential Advisor on Climate John Kerry landed in Brasilia Sunday for talks with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (who is also Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services), with Environment and Climate Change Minister Marina Silva, and with Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Laura da Rocha,

In a statement, the diplomatic mission said Kerry's visit “will give continuity to the Brazil-US Climate Change Working Group that the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, relaunched during their meeting on February 10” in Washington DC.

Discussions will be focused on mitigating climate change, combating and reversing deforestation, accelerating the transition to clean energy, and strengthening the bioeconomy and sustainability.

Kerry is to stay in Brazil until Tuesday. He is also expected to meet with lawmakers and civil society leaders.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Silvio Almeida is to participate in the 52nd session -from Feb. 27 to March 3- of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland, where Secretary for the Rights of LGBTQIA+ people, Symmy Larrat will also be present.

Almeida is to deliver a speech Monday afternoon (local time), it was also reported. After his appearance, Almeida will hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and with Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola.

The council is an intergovernmental body of the UN, made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights around the world. (Source: Agencia Brasil)