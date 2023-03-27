Brazilian Gov't eyes permanent climate emergency for over 1,000 cities

“We are living under the effect of climate change that is getting worse every day,” Minister Silva said

Brazil's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva Sunday admitted that President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's administration was considering the possibility of declaring a state of climate emergency in 1,038 municipalities mapped as most vulnerable, Agencia Brasil reported.

“There is a suggestion that is being debated within the government to declare a permanent state of climate emergency in municipalities that are proven to be vulnerable so that there is continued action,” Minister Silva said while visiting areas affected by flooding in Manaus after heavy rains Saturday left 172 families homeless.

Silva also said that extreme events, whether drought or heavy rains, can be forecast and thus in some cases even the removal of populations from risk areas should be planned and executed.

In her view, this would be the objective of the permanent emergency decree: to allow preventive works, such as soil studies, drainage, and social assistance work. “We are living under the effect of climate change that is getting worse every day,” Silva said.

Anticipating the criticism about the lack of transparency in public spending that an emergency entails, because it circumvents the Bidding Law, the minister suggested the creation of a permanent structure - with committees, monitoring teams, and scholars - to oversee the allocation of public resources.

She said that the population also needs to be clear about the actions necessary to mitigate the emission of greenhouse gases and keep the planet's temperature stable. “It is an adaptation,” she said.

The statements were made alongside the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, and the mayor of Manaus, David Almeida, who thanked the federal government for the visit and the quick help. The measure of decreeing a state of climate emergency had already been advanced by Marina Silva earlier in Rio Branco.

Both ministers also visited Rio Branco on Sunday morning. Over 32,000 people in 48 neighborhoods have been hit by heavy rains and flash floods of the Acre River and its seven main creeks. According to the Acre government, about 1,050 people were left homeless and needed to be housed in shelters, while another 2,180 people were displaced: they had to leave their homes, but had somewhere to go.

