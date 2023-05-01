Falklands Veteran urges PM Sunak to declassify documents of the bombing of Sir Galahad and Sir Tristram

Argentine jets in 1982 caused one of the deadliest days for UK forces, 56 losses, since the Second World War.

Both of the support ships were unloading Welsh Guards at Fitzroy on the Islands, dangerously close to enemy lines.

Falklands war Veteran and hero Simon Weston has urged PM Rishi Sunak to declassify documents about the attack that left him disfigured and killed 56 British servicemen. According to a piece published in the Daily Express, Justin Stoneman recalls that when Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels Sir Galahad and Sir Tristram were bombed in 1982 by Argentine jets, it was one of the deadliest days for UK forces since the Second World War.

Evidence detailing why troops on the support vessels were left exposed to attack was provided to investigators shortly after the 1982 incident, but it has been blocked for public access until 2065.

However, Mr Weston, whose face became a defining image of the war, said the unsealing of the documents should also come in tandem with a new public inquiry.

He said: “I believe the Prime Minister is a very good man, a compassionate man, and a very understanding leader. I hope it’s within his power to be able to give us the satisfaction of knowing the truth. I call on him to declassify these documents.

“There have been many recent inquiries, for example in Northern Ireland, where we’ve seen documents unsealed because people deserve justice. I make this request for those brave men who cannot because they are no longer with us.”

The bombing of RFAs landing vessels was a defining moment of the Falklands War, coming two months after Argentine forces had invaded the islands in April 1982 and a few days before the end of the conflict and Liberation of the Falkland Islands.

Key testimony was provided to the 1982 private inquiry by Major Gen Jeremy Moore, commander of the land forces and figurehead of the victory.

”When it is declassified in 2065 I will be 103,” Simon said. “For 41 years I’ve lived with my disfigurement. I’ve had 90 operations and been through horrendous pain. I lost my friend who died in my arms.

“I can’t forget these things. Please, Prime Minister, serve us the truth.”