Postman summer job in one the world's most southerly offices

Grytviken, South Georgia welcomes over 14,000 visitors from across the world who visit the Territory on cruise ships, yachts and research vessels

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the team for the 2023-24 Austral summer as Post Officer, working at South Georgia, running one of the most southern Post Offices in the world.

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands runs a highly successful Post Office and shop in the old whaling station of Grytviken, South Georgia.

Welcoming over 14,000 visitors from across the world who visit the Territory on cruise ships, yachts and research vessels, the Post Officer represents the Government to a wide range of visitors.

This role requires an individual who has exceptional customer service skills, and who is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. Detail orientated, you will be responsible, self-motivated, and conscientious, with an ability to work independently and as part of a small team.

Due to the recent growth in tourism, we require two Post Officers in place for the whole of the austral summer. One of these roles will need to cover the whole of the summer season, Sept 2023 to March 2024, in order to provide continuity. The second role can be split into a job share with one person employed from September to December and another person employed from December to March.

Due to the requirement to work on South Georgia, successful completion of a medical screening process is a prerequisite for appointment.

Requirements:

• Exceptional customer service skills.

• Proven retail experience (not essential).

• Experience using Point of Sale (POS) software (not essential).

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

• Strong organizational skills.

• Confident communicator.

• Detail-oriented.

• Responsible, self-motivated, and conscientious, with an ability to work independently and as part of a small team.

• Numerate and competent in the use of standard IT packages including Word and Excel.

• Able to maintain accurate and timely records.

Closing Date: Friday 16th June 2023, with interviews the week commencing 26th June 2023.

For the information pack including details of how to apply as well as a full job specification, please contact Head of Operations, Vicki Foster; vicki.foster@gov.gs