Over 43 million Brazilians cross poverty line, gov't says

13th Thursday, July 2023 - 10:10 UTC Full article

The federal government relaunched the Bolsa Família program in March

Brazilian authorities announced Wednesday that over 43 million people –or 18.52 families– left the poverty line in June due to an increase in the allowances in the Bolsa Família welfare program, Agencia Brasil reported.

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS) reported that the plan's beneficiaries started to have monthly incomes above R$ 218 (US$ 45) per capita.

Bahia was the state with the highest number of families that exceeded the income range in June: 2.26 million households. Next were São Paulo, with 2.25 million families leaving the poverty line; Rio de Janeiro, with 1.63 million; Pernambuco, with 1.48 million; and Minas Gerais, with 1.38 million.

“Bolsa Família, relaunched in March and fully implemented last month, is largely responsible for raising the income of the most vulnerable population above the poverty line,” the MDS said in a statement.

According to the MDS, in March, the federal government relaunched the Bolsa Família with a minimum value of R$ 600 (US$ 125) and an additional R$ 150 (US$ 31) for children up to 6 years old. In June, it granted variable benefits of R$ 50 (US$ 10) for pregnant women, children, and adolescents aged 7 to 18, and the minimum per capita value of the program became R$ 142 (US$ 29).

According to the ministry, with the reformulation, the average Bolsa Família ticket reached the highest value in the history of the program: R$ 705.4 (US$ 146.4).

(Source: Agencia Brasil)