Falkland Islands Government Office organise London visits for young Islanders

28th Wednesday, February 2024 - 00:42 UTC

Buckingham Palace (FIGO Photo)

The Falkland Islands Government Office, London recently organised for young Falkland Islanders studying in the UK to visit London for the day in order to build their confidence and to see some of the capital’s outstanding historical attractions.

Organised by the Deputy Representative, Michael Betts, young Falkland Islanders studying at Chichester College, Peter Symonds College in Winchester and Richard Huish College in Taunton were invited to attend day trips in the London.

As part of their visit, the students were given an expert tour of Westminster and the area’s connections to the Falkland Islands, while they also visited Buckingham Palace and received tours of Westminster Abbey and the Tower of London.

Deputy Representative, Michael Betts, said, “We were delighted to recently welcome young Falkland Islanders currently studying at three colleges in the UK to visit London for the day.

The visits provided an excellent opportunity for young Islanders to visit the capital, some for the first time, and to see some of the wonderful historical sites that London has to offer. Students were also treated to a brilliant tour by Matt Ware, formerly of FIGO, who explained many of the links between the Falkland Islands and London. I sincerely hope that the young Islanders enjoyed their days in London, and we very much look forward to organising further trips in the future”.