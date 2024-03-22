JetSmart to fly twice a day between Montevideo and Buenos Aires

JetSmart also intends to use the air shuttle between Carrasco and Aeroparque as a feeder to the Buenos Aires-Asunción route

The budget carrier JetSmart announced this week that starting May 29 it will be offering two daily flights between the airports of Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) and Montevideo's Carrasco. The official ceremony was held at the residence of Uruguay's Ambassador in Argentina Carlos Enciso, who was said to be pivotal in brokering these services since 2021 to add to those offered by Aerolíneas Argentinas.

The diplomat highlighted the importance “for our country, business people, connectivity, family and tourism, to have the option of multiplying other possibilities.”

“It is a day of nice news for the Rio de la Plata,” he added.

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 CEO Daniel Ketchibachian highlighted that “with the new transport management we were able to achieve feasibility, we made this flight to be tested quickly, that is spectacular.” Ketchivachian also underlined that Aeroparque was “experiencing a spectacular moment” with 25% international flights and 75% domestic flights.

In this first stage, there will be two daily flights, one leaving Buenos Aires at 6 am and returning at noon and the other at 9 pm, returning at midnight for as much as AR$ 68,400 (around US$ 68.4) for segments originating in Argentina and AR$ 66,900 for those stemming from Uruguay. It is a limited-time offer valid until March 27.

“These flights will also be open to connection, initially today we are opening the connection that will be between Montevideo and Asuncion, via Aeroparque,” it was explained.

JetSmart is a Chilean company with a large deployment in the region. “Today, we have 35 hubs, 8 are in Argentina, we reach 8 countries, and the air shuttle with Uruguay is one of the routes that we are most proud of, and that we are betting the most so that it can be successful,” Argentina General Manager Gonzalo Pérez Corral stressed.

“We have been working for some time with the authorities of both countries to establish the air bridge with our value proposition. This achievement is undoubtedly the result of sincere dialogue and continuous work between all parties, both with the government sector and the administrators of both airports,” he added

Uruguay's Tourism Minister Eduardo Sanguinetti, who took office earlier this month, pointed out that “our objective continues to be to work on increasing connectivity, a fundamental basis for having more tourism, and a priority in public policies. At the same time, Argentina continues to be our main market, and JetSmart, since it arrived in the country, has grown significantly, offering more and more connection possibilities and frequencies with low prices, so having two daily flights from Monday to Sunday Montevideo-Buenos Aires in the coming months will facilitate the transfer of thousands of people who not only travel for tourism but also work activities.”