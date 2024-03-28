Brazil's newest sub christened before Lula and Macron

The Brazilian submarines are bigger than the original French Scorpene model from which they derive

Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil Thursday visited the Itaguaí Naval Complex, the facilities in the State of Rio de Janeiro where the Tonelero (S-42) submarine -a joint undertaking between the two countries- was christened by First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva.

The S-42 belongs to the Riachuelo class and is 72 meters long and capable of reaching a speed of up to 21 knots (or 37 kilometers) per hour. It has an autonomy of 6,000 nautical miles (around 11,000 km) and up to five days underwater, carrying up to 35 crew members and six 21-inch torpedo tubes in addition to tanks to load up to 18 F21 torpedoes and/or SM39 Sub Exocet missiles and underwater mines.

It has a displacement capacity of 1,870 tons and can operate at depths of up to 350 meters powered by four diesel-fueled engines and one electric engine. The Brazilian boats are larger in length, tonnage, and cargo capacity compared to the original French Scorpene model from which they derive.

The first submarine of the project was the Riachuelo (S-40), which has been in operation since 2022; the second, the Humaitá (S-41), was launched last year; and the fourth, the Angostura (S-43), is under construction and scheduled for delivery next year.

The submersibles stem from a technology transfer agreement with France signed in 2008 when Lula was going through his second term in office. The accord also provided for the building of the Itaguaí complex.

The agreement with France foresees the construction of a fifth submersible. The nuclear-powered Alvaro Alberto (SN-BR) is still in the development phase and with no construction forecast. The unit would make Brazil join the exclusive group of countries having nuclear-powered submarines: China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Russia.

The hull of Riachuelo was laid down at Cherbourg, France on May 27, 2010, and it was jumboized at the Brazilian Navy Shipyard in Itaguaí in late 2012. The first submarine Riachuelo was launched on Dec. 14, 2018, and began sea trials in Sept. 2019. The Humaitá was launched on Dec. 11, 2020.

Tonelero is the second boat of the Brazilian Navy to receive this name, in honor of a military operation during the Platine War (1851-1852). The previous Tonelero (S21) belonged to the Oberon class and served in the Brazilian Navy between 1971 and 2004.