Falkland Islands Government Office pays tribute to veterans on reunion weekend

10th Wednesday, April 2024 - 10:33 UTC Full article

Photo: Falkland Islands Government Office

A delegation from the Falkland Islands Government Office (FIGO) in London recently participated in the South Atlantic Medal Association (82) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion Weekend held in Hull on April 6th and 7th.

The event, organized by the South Atlantic Medal Association, brought together veterans of the Falklands War for a series of activities, including the AGM, a black-tie dinner, and a service at Hull Minster. Among the dignitaries present were the Lord Mayor of Hull, Councillor Kalvin Neal, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Colonel David Fuller OBE DL MNM.



Photo: Falkland Islands Government Office

Representatives from the Falkland Islands Government Office, including Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, Richard Hyslop, Deputy Representative Michael Betts, and Communications & Media Officer Will Bateman, were in attendance.

Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Representative, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join the veterans of the Falklands War in Hull and pay tribute to their sacrifices during a poignant service at Hull Minster. He emphasized the importance of maintaining close links with veterans and members of SAMA 82, acknowledging their significant contributions to the liberation of the Islands in 1982 after Argentine military invaded the South Atlantic islands.

“Representatives from the Falkland Islands Government Office were delighted to attend the recent SAMA 82 AGM and Reunion this past weekend,” said Hyslop. “It was an honor to join so many veterans of the Falklands War and remember their sacrifices during a poignant service at Hull Minster,” he undescrored.