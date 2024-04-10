Political forces in Haiti agree on Presidential Transitional Council

Criminal groups control more than 80% of Port-au-Prince hindering the supply of food and medicines

Political forces in Haiti have agreed on the formation of a 22-month Presidential Transitional Council to lead the violence-torn country to fresh democratic, credible, and participatory elections through which to restore normalcy, it was reported in Port-au-Prince.

“The political agreement expresses a shared vision of the transition built by the sectors and represents a responsible commitment to the Haitian people,” read the communiqué.

The transitional body will have three priorities: “Security, constitutional and institutional reforms, and elections.” The roadmap agreed upon will be implemented by the Presidential Council in collaboration with the next consensus government to restore stability, peace, unity, and progress.

The document also sets out the guidelines for the political governance of the transition, along with its mission, vision, and the responsibilities of its institutional structures.

This transition is based on values and principles such as inclusion, citizen participation, integrity, peace, respect, and protection of national sovereignty, the document stressed.

The agreement will be signed by the parties involved and then officially transmitted to the Government through the Caribbean Community (Caricom). The regional organization acted as a mediator in the dialogue process.

None of the council members will be able to run in those elections. The new authorities will replace Ariel Henry, the questioned Haitian prime minister, who announced his resignation on March 11.

The situation has worsened since late February when outlaw gangs attacked police stations, prisons, government headquarters, and the main airport.