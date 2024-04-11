Presidents Lacalle Pou and Peña attend Conmebol dinner in Asunción

Like-minded conservative leaders Peña and Lacalle Pou shared a series of activities in Asunción

Presidents Santiago Peña of Paraguay and Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay Wednesday attended a dinner hosted by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) at the historic building of the Port of Asunción. Also participating in the event was Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino.

The event served as a prelude to Conmebol's convention on Thursday at its headquarters in the city of Luque in the Central Department.

Earlier Wednesday, Paraguay's Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lescano welcomed Lacalle Pou at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport from where the visiting head of state went to the Government Palace for talks with Peña.

“With President Luis Lacalle Pou we are determined to deepen our bilateral relationship. During our meeting we went over an important cooperation agenda that we share to face together the great regional and global challenges,” the Paraguayan head of state posted on X.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to increasing trade exchange, guarantee the free circulation of goods and services, as well as the promotion of investments to boost the development of our countries,” he added.

Joining Lacalle's entourage were Uruguay's Foreign Minister Omar Paganini and Sports Secretary Sebastián Bauzá. The Uruguayan head of state is also scheduled to attend the Conmebol assembly on Thursday.

According to local media, the encounter between Peña and Lacalle Pou was also a trailer for the upcoming Mercosur summit in the Paraguayan capital. In addition, both leaders discussed organizational matters for the 2030 football World Cup to be staged jointly in Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina before shifting to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.