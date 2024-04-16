Argentina makes its largest military aircraft acquisition in decades: F-16 fighter jets from Denmark

16th Tuesday, April 2024 - 16:00 UTC Full article

“We are equipping our Forces and recovering the country's supersonic capability,” announced Argentina's Ministry of Defense.

Argentina has finalized its largest military aircraft acquisition in decades with the purchase of 24 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, signaling a significant step in bolstering its defense capabilities.

The agreement, signed by Argentina's Defense Minister Luis Petri in Denmark on Tuesday, follows Javier Milei government's commitment to modernizing its military equipment.

#F16 Estos aviones, equipados con tecnología de punta, representan un hito en la modernización de nuestra fuerza aérea y subrayan nuestro compromiso inquebrantable con la protección de nuestra soberanía. pic.twitter.com/wBGZ6I1kev — Ministerio Defensa (@MindefArg) April 16, 2024

Defense Minister Luis Petri expressed the significance of the acquisition, stating, “Today we are finalizing the most important military aeronautical acquisition since 1983. These are 24 F-16 aircraft that have been modernized and equipped with the best technology, and that today are at the level of the best aircraft flying in the skies of the South American region and the world.”

The purchase follows a letter of intent signed in March between the governments of Argentina and Denmark, with Minister Petri and his Danish counterpart, Troels Lund Poulsen, laying the groundwork for the acquisition.

“We are equipping our Forces and recovering the country's supersonic capability,” announced Argentina's Ministry of Defense in March.

El Ministro @luispetri y su par de Dinamarca @troelslundp firmaron una carta de intención para avanzar en la compra de las aeronaves F-16. La inversión en defensa vuelve a ser una prioridad. Estamos equipando a nuestras Fuerzas y recuperando la capacidad supersónica del país. pic.twitter.com/M75KLWBz1Q — Ministerio Defensa (@MindefArg) March 26, 2024

Denmark's defense minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, expressed satisfaction at welcoming Argentina into the F-16 family of nations, highlighting the fruitful collaboration between the two countries.

The United States, which facilitated negotiations between Buenos Aires and Copenhagen and approved the sale of the aircraft, celebrated the agreement through its embassy in Argentina and the State Department, welcoming Argentina to the F-16 family of nations.

In addition to the 24 fighters sold to Argentina, Denmark has pledged to donate another 19 F-16s from its fleet to Ukraine, further strengthening international defense partnerships.

The F-16s, designed in the 1970s, have been continuously upgraded over the years to enhance their combat capabilities. Equipped with a 20-millimeter cannon and stations for carrying bombs, rockets, and missiles, these aircraft represent a formidable addition to Argentina's military arsenal.

However, challenges lie ahead in terms of pilot training and maintenance. A U.S. Congressional Research Service report from March 2023 highlights the complexities involved, noting that training maintenance personnel can take months or years to achieve proficiency, while pilot training for combat skills could require years of dedication.

The Argentine Defense Ministry posted on Tuesday a video promoting the adquisition of the fighter jets. “With our Forces in the sky, there is no limit,” the post on social media said. This message is a wordplay, referring to the “forces of heaven” to which President Milei has alluded since the presidential campaign.