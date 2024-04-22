Milei to announce his achievements on nationwide TV

The message will be recorded at the Olivos presidential residence earlier in the day and aired at 9 pm to draw peak audiences

Argentine President Javier Milei is to speak on national TV on Monday announcing the achievements of his economic plan. According to Buenos Aires media citing Casa Rosada sources, alongside Milei will be Economy Minister Luis 'Toto' Caputo, Finance Secretary Pablo Quirno, and Central Bank (BCRA) President Santiago Bausili.

During his appearance at the Llao Llao Forum in Bariloche on Friday, Milei spoke about Monday's message “announcing the fiscal numbers and I will tell you that the first quarter of the year ended with a positive financial result.”

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Western Hemisphere Director Rodrigo Valdés has said that according to preliminary data, Argentina has complied with the corresponding goals of the current program, so the eighth revision of the plan will be approved without the need for any waivers as it has been happening.

Caputo and Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse held meetings in Washington DC last week with senior IMF and US Government officials such as IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and US Undersecretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh. Despite the successful outcome, Posse and Caputo were told that there were still fears that Milei's government would not reach the necessary political consensus to keep the Libertarian reforms in place after four years. Four months into their terms in office, Mauricio Macri had had some 40 bills passed and Alberto Fernández 20, while Milei is still to obtain one.

Milei's appearance in Bariloche also stirred Argentina's political mood when he claimed that anyone evading taxes was a hero for managing to escape from the State's claws.