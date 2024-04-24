Milei's impeachment sought by human rights group

Pérez Esquivel insisted Milei was following instructions from the United States and Israel

Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel was among the human rights activists who filed a request before Argentina's Lower House to impeach President Javier Milei “for the poor performance of his duties and possible commission of crimes.” The signatories also spoke of “economic genocide.” The initiative still has to go through many phases before it can represent a threat to Milei's remaining in office, it was explained in Buenos Aires.

The activists criticized Milei's emergency decree DNU opening up the economy much to the detriment of local businesspeople as well as the so-called Omnibus Law bill seeking to further that path. They also claimed that Milei could have committed “the crime of instigation to commit illicit acts” when he praised those who evade taxes. In addition, they accuse the president of having made an “apology for crime” by broadcasting a revisionist video on Memorial Day for Truth and Justice (March 24).

Besides Pérez Esquivel, who won the prestigious accolade in 1980, were former Argentine Ambassador to Venezuela and the United Kingdom Alicia Castro, Jurists Eduardo Barcesat and Carlos Rozanski, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo leader Taty Almeida, and political scientist Atilio Borón, among others who have been working for weeks to also accuse Milei of committing the crime of abandonment of persons and breach of duties of a public official by defunding and dismantling the National Plan Argentina Against Hunger, thus endangering the life and health of thousands who attend community kitchens on a daily basis.

The document submitted before Lower House Speaker Martín Menem also mentioned ”the suspension of the Directorate of Direct Assistance for Special Situations (Dadse) which implied the defunding of subsidies for the acquisition of medicines and/or biomedical technology elements for oncology patients; the misappropriation of public funds; bad performance due to the defunding of education, among other points among which there are also issues related to foreign policy and territorial sovereignty.”

Pérez Esquivel also said in a TV interview that Milei was representing the interests of the United States and Israel and that his government was rendering Argentina subservient to them.