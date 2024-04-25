Before Milei, Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou calls for a “strong State” to defend freedom

25th Thursday, April 2024

In a gathering of prominent figures from the political and business spheres, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou emphasized the importance of a strong state to ensure individual freedom during the “freedom dinner” organized by Fundación Libertad in Buenos Aires. The event, attended by former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, current Argentine President Javier Milei, and other distinguished guests, provided a platform for discussions on liberty, democracy, and economic freedom.

In his address to the audience, Lacalle Pou threw a missile in front of Milei, stating, “Without social cohesion, there is no possibility of enjoying individual freedom.”

“Para que haya libertad, tiene que haber Estado fuerte”



En un acto con Javier Milei, el presidente de Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, señaló que “no se puede tener libertad individual si se vive en un rancho sin acceso a la salud” y llamó a que el Estado “haga piecito” a la gente. pic.twitter.com/yE6i4k5VHX — Corta (@somoscorta) April 25, 2024

President Lacalle Pou expressed gratitude to Fundación Libertad for its role in promoting freedom and providing him with a platform to voice his views. He noted the growing importance of discussions surrounding freedom in contemporary society, emphasizing the foundation's pioneering efforts in advocating for liberty in the Americas.

Reflecting on the current political landscape, Lacalle Pou acknowledged the significance of a strong state in safeguarding individual freedoms. He stated, “We must have a strong State so that the individual can enjoy the exercise of freedom.” However, he clarified that a strong state does not equate to a large state but rather entails robust institutions with independence of powers and a strong democracy.

During his speech, Lacalle Pou also touched upon various regional issues, including the dredging of the port of Montevideo and the need for flexibility within the Mercosur trade bloc. He expressed appreciation for the Argentine government's authorization to dredge the port, highlighting its importance for Uruguay. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of advancing Mercosur to adapt to the rapidly changing global landscape.

Addressing the concept of freedom, Lacalle Pou underscored the challenges faced by individuals in enjoying freedom, particularly those living in marginalized conditions. He highlighted the role of the state in ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens to exercise their freedoms, regardless of their socio-economic status.

In his remarks, Lacalle Pou also emphasized the importance of political parties in maintaining a healthy democracy, stating, “Without political parties, democracy is more risky.” His statement garnered applause from the audience, underscoring the shared commitment to democratic principles and institutional strength.

Check the complete speech in the following video (in Spanish):