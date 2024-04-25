CFK announces her return to the limelight since leaving office

Just one day after being labeled a “political corpse,” former Argentine President (2008-2015) Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) announced her return into the limelight this coming Saturday when she will attend the opening of a gymnasium in the town of Quilmes on the outskirts of Buenos Aires which will be named after her late husband and also former head of State (2003-2008) Néstor Kirchner.

CFK has been keeping private after completing a term as Vice President on Dec. 9 last year, except for a brief appearance earlier this week from her home's balcony in support of the Student March to demand additional government funding for the tuition-free educational system. On that occasion, Victoria Villarruel, her successor as Speaker of the Senate, said CFK, Sergio Massa, Mothers of Plaza de Mayoir leader Taty Almeida, 1980 Peace Nobel Prize Winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel were all “political corpses” belonging to a long gone era.

CFK, who plans to attend Saturday's event alongside Quilmes Mayor Mayra Mendoza, said she had accepted the invitation because “it is a good opportunity to reflect on this particular moment in Argentine history” as the Libertarian Government's constraining measures reach more people each day.

“Early Monday, I received an invitation from the mayor of Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza, for the inauguration of the President Néstor Kirchner micro-stadium, which will take place this coming Saturday, 21 years after the presidential election of April 27, 2003, in which my life partner came second with 22% of the votes,” CFK wrote on X.

“That same night I listened to President Javier Milei on national TV, explaining the result of his government, which he described as an 'economic miracle' and a 'feat of historic proportions at a world level,' indicating that it is only possible [way out] due to the effort of the majority of Argentines who are suffering but that 'this time around that effort will be worth it,' to conclude that 'there is no alternative but to undertake the long road through the desert towards the promised land'.”

Hence, she believes Saturday's celebration will be a good time to speak about “this experiment of anarcho-capitalism and the useless suffering to which the Argentine people are being subjected.”

In addition to belittling the main opposition figures coming forward during the protest, Villarruel questioned the strong militant presence at Argentine universities. “When I saw the massive march, I thought that it is very good to fight for the university but of quality, free, and for everyone, where you think and they don't bully you for saying what you think, where you can study and not have to see posters of the infamous Che Guevara, Marx or the ladies of the white scarves that enriched their pockets with a tragedy,” the daughter of a 1982 war veteran underlined.

Villarruel also recalled that she had degrees from two public universities -Law from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and Security from the Universidad Tecnológica Nacional (UTN)- but insisted that “the effort of millions of anonymous Argentines made it possible for thousands like me to graduate from a public university” was being rendered useless “by those who brought education to its knees.”