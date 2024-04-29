Former President José Mujica reveals that he suffers from cancer

Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica revealed on Monday that he had been diagnosed with a tumor in his esophagus following a routine medical examination on Friday. At a press conference surrounded by leaders, activists and supporters of his Frente Amplio party, the world-renowned political figure vowed to continue his activism despite the health challenge.

Mujica candidly addressed the gravity of his condition, acknowledging the presence of mortality looming over him. “In my life, more than once the grim reaper has been around my bed, but he kept on shepherding me. This time it seems to me that he is coming with his scythe in his hand, and we will see what happens,” he stated.

Undeterred by the diagnosis, Mujica expressed his determination to persevere in his political endeavors. “As long as I can, I'll keep on militating and entertaining myself with my vegetables [farm]. As long as the roll holds, I will continue,” he affirmed.

In a poignant message to the youth, Mujica emphasized the beauty of life and the importance of resilience in the face of adversity: “I want to transmit to the girls and boys that life is beautiful, and it wears out and goes away. The crux of the matter is to start again every time you fall, and if there is anger, to transform it into hope and to fight for love, not to be fooled by hatred. No one is saved alone,” he said.

Amidst the gravity of the situation, Mujica maintained his characteristic sense of humor, inviting journalists to ask questions while humorously disclaiming any medical expertise. “If you have any questions.... But I am not a doctor, I have no idea what the guys are going to do, so don't ask anything about medicine,” he quipped, eliciting smiles from the audience.

Reflecting on the uncertain road ahead, Mujica acknowledged the inevitability of mortality but affirmed the profound adventure of life. “You have to die. We belong to the world of living things, and in the world of living things we are born destined to die. That is why life is a formidable adventure,” he mused.

Meanwhile, Dr. Raquel Pannone, Mujica's personal physician, provided insights into the former president's medical condition, stating that the evaluation of his health had just begun. “For now nothing can be added. The study was done on Friday and we have just started the evaluation and we do not know yet how it will continue. Much less the treatment,” she told El País.

The news of the historic leader provoked reactions from both the local political sphere and the international media, which echoed the words of the former president.

Senator and former leftist pre-candidate Mario Bergara expressed his “solidarity” in the face of Mujica's illness. “All my solidarity and all the strength for comrade Pepe in this new fight that life puts in front of him. Up, Pepe!”, wrote the economist in X (formerly Twitter).

Colorado Party deputy Sebastián Sanguinetti described as “admirable Mujica's fortitude in the face of the difficult situation he is going through.” “He stands on the pedals and does not give in. Much strength to the ex-president and his comrades”, added the leader.

The senator of the National Party Sebastián Da Silva also expressed himself and considered that he should continue “doing what he likes the most, let him enjoy that John Deere brute that I envy him so much, let him cut the alfalfa that he told me he planted last year and let him continue fighting for his ideas”. “May he not fall down, may he continue to be a tough adversary and a colleague in the love of nature,” he added.