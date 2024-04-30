Falklands launches a scientific mental health awareness survey

30th Tuesday, April 2024 - 04:06 UTC Full article

The survey includes completing a short questionnaire, which should only take about 10 minutes.

The Falkland Islands King Edward Memorial Hospital, KEMH, Public Health Unit is asking the public's views on mental health to better understand awareness, perceptions and attitudes related to mental health among the Islands residents.

The findings from the survey will help inform a Mental Health project which is funded and supported by FIG and the UK Government Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID). The project is being run by a research team composed of the KEMH Public Health Unit; Karen Rimicans, a founding member of Team Tranquil and an experienced mental health nurse practitioner with experience in mental health research; and Implemental, a UK-based social enterprise organization.

To take part, Public Health Unit is asking the public to complete a short questionnaire.

The questions in this survey are drawn from internationally recognized research tools, and will allow for comparisons to be made with other countries and territories.

Taking part in the survey is voluntary and the surveyed do not have to answer particular questions if they do not want to. Responses will be completely anonymous. Only the summary results will be reported and no person will be identifiable in any of the findings.

FIG will store the anonymous survey responses in line with the FIG Data Protection Policy, and the data will only be shared with the research team mentioned above.

The survey period will run from 29 April 2024 to 9 June 2024

There are two ways to respond:

1. Complete the online survey available at the following link: http://www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations



2. Complete a paper version of the survey available from the Stanley Post Office or upon request from the KEMH Public Health Unit. Completed paper surveys can be returned to us using the dedicated collection box in the Stanley Post Office.