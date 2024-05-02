Maritime traffic partially restored with temporary corridors at port of Baltimore

2nd Thursday, May 2024 - 05:15 UTC Full article

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital route used by tens of thousands of vehicles daily, resulted in the tragic loss of six lives

Measuring 2.6 km in length with four lanes, the collapsed structure obstructed maritime traffic, prompting Baltimore, to the creation of temporary corridors

CBS News is reporting that the port of Baltimore, in Maryland has seen the arrival of a first container ship since the tragic collision and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in March, with the loss of six lives.

Transporting around a thousand containers, the MSC Cargo Passion III navigated through a one of four temporary corridors created, 10 meters deep and 91 meters wide, allowing other vessels stranded in the port since the incident to depart.

The establishment of these corridors restored 15% of commercial activity at the port, enabling the departure of trapped ships and the entry of vessels loaded with containers, vehicles, and agricultural equipment.

In response to the incident, the FBI has initiated a criminal investigation to determine whether the crew of the Dali ship, which collided with and caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, was aware of the vessel’s technical issues prior to departure.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital route used by tens of thousands of vehicles daily, resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, all of whom were Latin American workers. The blockage of the entrance to the port of Baltimore ensued.

Measuring 2.6 km in length with four lanes, the collapsed structure obstructed maritime traffic, prompting authorities in Baltimore, to announce the creation of a temporary navigation corridor by removing debris.

This initiative aims to facilitate the passage of vessels deemed “essential” for the terminal’s operations in the state of Maryland. While larger ships may not initially pass through, the corridor will primarily serve vessels involved in port operations and relief efforts.

As the main port on the east coast of the United States and the ninth-largest in the country by both cargo volume and value, the port of Baltimore plays a crucial role in national maritime commerce.