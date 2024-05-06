Uruguay: National Party leader arrested for fabricating assault claims against candidate Orsi

6th Monday, May 2024

Orsi (left) told reporters that he and his lawyers will go to the “bottom” of the issue because they suspect that this media stunt was put together by someone who is “behind” Papasso (right).

In Uruguay, the unfolding saga surrounding the allegations against former Canelones department (province) mayor and current Presidential pre-candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), Yamandú Orsi, has taken a dramatic turn as Romina Celeste Papasso, a leader of the National Party (Partido Nacional), was arrested on Monday for fabricating false accusations against Orsi. Furthermore, an arrest warrant has been issued for Paula Díaz, the trans woman who initially filed the criminal complaint against Orsi.

Papasso's arrest came after she admitted to concocting the complaint against Orsi, alleging an assault on a trans sex worker in 2014. Sources from the Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrest, shedding light on the falsity of the accusations that had previously cast a shadow over Orsi's reputation.

Renowned criminal lawyers have weighed in on the legal ramifications of Papasso and Díaz's actions, asserting that multiple criminal charges could be leveled against them. Lawyer Juan Fagúndez emphasized that both individuals could be charged with defamation and simulation of a crime, commonly known as slander, as quoted by El País. Another legal expert, Ignacio Durán, highlighted the clear case of a crime simulation and potential fraud in this situation.

The revelation of the fabricated allegations has stirred significant public outrage and critics inside the National Party. Many are calling for swift and decisive action to hold Papasso and Díaz accountable for their actions, which have caused undue harm and tarnished the reputation of Orsi.

The directory of the National Party decided to expel Papasso from the political force on Monday, hours after the trans leader announced on social media that she was leaving the party.

The initial allegations, made by Díaz and later echoed by Papasso, claimed that Orsi had physically assaulted a trans woman in 2014. However, both women have now confessed on two different TV interviews over the weekend to the falsity of their claims, prompting a swift response from Uruguay's prosecutor office.

Orsi, who had vehemently denied the allegations since their inception, responded to Papasso's confession by reaffirming his innocence in the matter. He expressed relief at the truth coming to light and called for justice to be served swiftly.

During a press confered brought by Orsi by Monday noon, Orsi told reporters that he and his lawyers will go to the “bottom” of the issue because they suspect that this media stunt was put together by someone who is “behind” Papasso.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of due diligence and integrity in the pursuit of justice. The consequences of false accusations can be devastating, not only for the accused but also for the credibility of the justice system as a whole, experts said.