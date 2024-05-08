International version of Milei's book with false academic data on the cover uncovers controversy

Milei's real profile confirms his degree from the University of Belgrano and postgraduate studies at IDES and UTDT, with no record of him attending the University of California.

The foreign edition of Javier Milei's book “El camino del libertario” has stirred controversy due to erroneous academic data printed on its cover, falsely stating that Milei is a graduate of the University of Buenos Aires and holds a PhD from the University of California. The book, which will be published in Argentina in 2022, was released in Spain with incorrect information about Milei's academic credentials.

The screenshot circulating in social networks states: “Javier Milei is the current president of Argentina. Trained as an economist, he graduated from the University of Buenos Aires and obtained his PhD in Economics at the University of California”.

After the circulation of screenshots showcasing the inaccurate biography on social media, Editorial Planeta corrected Milei's biography on their Spanish website. The corrected version now accurately reflects Milei's educational background, stating that he graduated from the University of Belgrano with postgraduate studies at IDES and the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, along with an honorary doctorate from ESEADE.

Reputed plagiarist Milei graduated from the University of Buenos Aires and doctored at University of California, says bio on his publisher Planeta’s website announcing his new book.

But… didn’t he graduate from the more humble Belgrano University and do his postgrad at Di Tella? pic.twitter.com/ShboMjmBxw — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) May 2, 2024

The incorrect information on the book cover sparked debate on social media, with users questioning the accuracy of Milei's academic qualifications. Milei's profile, as published by Chequeado, confirms his degree from the University of Belgrano and postgraduate studies at IDES and UTDT, with no record of him attending the University of California.

Furthermore, Milei's recent book, “Capitalismo, socialismo y la trampa neoclásica,” includes his acceptance lecture for an honorary doctorate, where he expresses gratitude for his journey through different schools of economic thought.

que vergüenza el grupo planeta publicando los libros de un mentiroso cómo la fantoche vil milei. pic.twitter.com/eSi8UFsIyn — Romulus (@_Romulus__) May 8, 2024

Despite the correction made by Editorial Planeta, the erroneous data still remains in international digital bookstores and on Planeta's Latin American web pages.

Javier Milei's popularity has extended beyond Argentina. His upcoming visit to Spain to attend an event organized by the Spanish right-wing party Vox has generated interest, although he will not meet with President Pedro Sánchez or any member of the Spanish Governemnt during his visit.