Paraguay will have a new UK Ambassador; Navai reappointed to El Salvador

9th Thursday, May 2024 - 21:38 UTC Full article

Danielle Dunne (left) and Ramin Navai (right)

Ms Danielle Dunne has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay in succession to Mr Ramin Navai who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment in El Salvador. Ms Dunne will take up her appointment during January 2025.

Ms Dunne has been head of Counter Terrorism Network West Africa and Sahel; previously Head of Evaluation Unit at FCDO; Senior Evaluation Adviser at DFID and other Security and Counter Terrorism research officer.

Ramin Navai had been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador in succession to Mr David Lelliott OBE who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Navai will take up his appointment during December 2024.

Mr. Navai has been UK Ambassador in Paraguay, and has worked in the FCDO Communications Directorate; he has been Deputy General Consul in Chicago; posted at the Bogotá Political Section, as well as Desk Officer for Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic.

Paraguay is a founding and full member of Mercosur, the South American Customs agreement, and contrary to its other members, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, who have very close trade and political ties with Beijing, Asunción remains faithful to Taiwan.

The landlocked country with an open economy and lax labor laws has been a magnet for Argentines disenchanted with their country's policies. Brazilian farmers are much involved in soy agriculture and cattle farming. Problem is that graft also exists in Paraguay.