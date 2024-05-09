Paraguayan exports grow 15% in April

9th Thursday, May 2024 - 10:23 UTC Full article

Shipments to the Americas accounted for most of Paraguay's sales abroad last month

Paraguay's Export Single Window Consortium (Convue) confirmed this week that shipments in the first four months of 2024 reached US$ 2,790 million, representing a US$ 380 million yoy increase as per the Single Export Window System (DGVUE), under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, based on certificates of origin.

According to the Consortium, 1,226,617 tons of goods worth US$ 774 million were sent abroad in April alone. Brazil topped the list of destinations with US$ 244 million, followed by Argentina's US$ 223 million, Chile's US$ 95 million, Peru's US$ 22 million; India's US$ 20 million, and the United States' US$ 14 million. Other buyers were Poland, Uruguay, Russia, and Taiwan.

When considered by continent, 1 million tons were shipped to the Americas worth US$ 643 million, 93,362 tons to Asia (US$ 64 million), and some 52,000 tons to Europe for around US$ 59 million. Exports to Africa and Oceania amounted to US$ 6 million and US$ 344 thousand, respectively, according to the certificate of origin, a document whereby the final producer, or the exporter, declares under oath that the merchandise to be exported complies with the requirements established by the rules of origin.

This document provides a tariff benefit in the country of export destination and/or enables existing import quota advantages in the country of destination.

The Convue was created in 2013 through an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC). The Export Single Window (VUE) is a key tool for Paraguay's exports.

On the private sector side, the Consortium is made up of the Paraguayan Chamber of Grain and Oilseed Exporters and Traders (Capeco), the Chamber of Exporters (Capex), and the Paraguayan Customs Brokers' Center (CDAP). Its goal is to make the Single Window for Exporters (VUE) sustainable and scalable.

In this scenario, Paraguayan authorities are eyeing a new terminal at Asunción's Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, according to National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics head Nelson Mendoza, who said this week in a radio interview that the project dates back to the previous government of former President Mario Abdo Benítez.

“We delivered the project to the economic team of President Santiago Peña. It is a project drafted by the experts Carlos Ott and Martín Bodas,” Mendoza explained. He added that other projects by Italian, French, and Canadian teams had been dropped.

Mendoza also noted that Peña's administration was comparing costs, which in the first place advised against building a new airport altogether. Regarding the current terminal's possible fate, Mendoza admitted one of the options was to move the Dinac headquarters there.

“Even with a new airport platform, in the final project there would be 9 positions for the platform and two positions for very modern aircraft, where there would be double accesses and things that the higher level aircraft bring,” he stressed. If approved, the project would take between 3 to 4 years to be completed, Mendoza also reckoned.