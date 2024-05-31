Milei rounds up Californian tour

In his meeting with Zuckerberg (L), Milei underlined Argentina's lack of regulations regarding technological developments which could favor companies such as Meta

Argentine President Javier Milei rounded up his Californian trip after a meeting with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and was headed for El Salvador for Nayib Bukele's new inauguration aboard the ARG-01 Boeing 757.

During his encounter with Zuckerberg, Milei offered the Meta CEO to consider Argentina a possible destination for future investments. This meeting took place after those with CEOs Sundar Pichai (Google), Timothy Cook (Apple), and Sam Altman (Open AI).

At all these events, Milei spoke of the negative consequences the misuse of artificial intelligence may cause. He also underlined that, unlike in Europe, there were no regulations in Argentina restricting these developments, due to which the South American country was a fertile ground for their undertakings.

To become available for his engagement with Zuckerberg, Milei had to cancel an appearance at the Pacific Summit business forum. He was joined at the gathering by Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo, and Argentine Ambassador to Washington Gerardo Werthein.

Milei also insisted on the possibility of creating a technological hub in Argentina that would bring good opportunities to Meta in exchange for significant economic benefits to the country.

According to Casa Rosada, “this meeting not only strengthens the relationship between Argentina and Meta but also marks a milestone in President Milei's vision to position Argentina as a leader in technology and artificial intelligence.”