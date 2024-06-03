British citizens overseas can vote in the UK parliamentary election

The main parties in the UK General Election

British Citizens overseas, including those now living in the Falkland Islands, can vote in the upcoming UK General Election, July 4th, regardless of how long they have been living outside of mainland UK. Government House in the Falklands made the following release, 29 May.

British citizens now living outside of the UK mainland are eligible to vote in the UK general Election, regardless of how long they have been living outside the UK. A new law has reversed the previous 15 year time limit.

Those who have previously lived in or been registered to vote in the UK now have the right to vote in the UK parliamentary election. They can register on line at www.gov.uk/registertovote and will need to confirm their personal information every three years. Anyone on a UK electoral register is also considered a permissible donor to UK political parties and campaigners.

Supporting the UK Electoral Commission to raise awareness of this change in voting eligibility, Government House is calling on former British residents living in the Falkland Islands to check if they are eligible. The Commission is the independent and impartial organization that oversees elections in the UK. More information is available on the Electoral Commission's website www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

Commenting on the decision the Acting Governor Dave Morgan said, “Now that the date of the UK general election has been announced, it should be noted that a recent change in the UK law means that more British citizens now living outside UK mainland are eligible to vote in the UK parliament election. It's important that eligible people are made aware of the changes to they can register to vote and cast a ballot.

”Applicants will need to provide details of the address and time they were last registered or resident. Local authorities must be able to verify an applicant's identity and past connection to the area.”