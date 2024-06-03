Mercosur and Celac heads exchange views in San Salvador

3rd Monday, June 2024 - 10:29 UTC Full article

Santiago Peña and Xiomara Castro discussed Mercosur and Celac bilateral issues

Presidents Santiago Peña of Paraguay and Xiomara Castro of Honduras, who also chair the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) respectively, got together while in San Salvador during Nayib Bukele's new inauguration as President of El Salvador to discuss “issues related to how to promote a joint agenda,” it was reported.

Both leaders also addressed “the management of energy from world-renowned dams”, according to the Honduran Presidential Office. Castro “also highlighted the ambitious inter-oceanic train project as a key opportunity to strengthen the regional connection and promote economic development,” it was explained.

Castro and Peña met separately with Bukele, with whom Peña highlighted the importance of integration and trade “for the economic and social development of our nations.” The South American leader added that “we are committed to working together to achieve these common goals.”

“Cooperation between our countries not only benefits our economies but also strengthens regional unity. This meeting marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation,” Bukele stressed.

According to Peña's office, the topics of mutual interest focused on areas such as technology and security to reach agreements promoting greater integration.

After the official ceremony, Peña wrote on social media: “Together we can build a more prosperous future! I firmly believe in the potential of our region when we join forces to face challenges. Congratulations @nayibbukele and all of El Salvador! We are committed to advancing towards the progress and well-being of our peoples.”

With Castro, Bukele discussed a Customs Union as well as Central America's integration. According to Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina, they also discussed the possibility of activating an agreement for Central American flights to be classified as “domestic” to expedite the flow of people while strengthening trade and tourism.