Service at Westminster Abbey and reception to celebrate UK Overseas Territories Day

4th Tuesday, June 2024 - 11:44 UTC

On Monday 3 June, UKOTA marked the establishment of UK Overseas Territories Day at the Evensong service at Westminster Abbey in London, which included special prayers for the Overseas Territories.

Overseas Territory Representatives to the UK attended the service, and Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, the Cayman Islands Government Representative, delivered a reading.

The service was followed by a reception to celebrate UK Overseas Territories Day in The Cellarium Terrace of Westminster Abbey, by kind permission of the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.

The Premier of the Cayman Islands and currently President of UKOTA, the Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, said: “UK Overseas Territories Day is a wonderful opportunity to take pride in the extraordinary diversity of the Overseas Territories.

It provides a moment to celebrate the unique ties that bind us together as a Global British Family and to reflect on what more we can do together to address global challenges and pursue common goals.

“It is a very special journey that we are all on together and I look forward to celebrating UK Overseas Territories Day for many more years to come.”

Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, the Cayman Islands Government Representative to the UK, said: “It’s truly special to join my fellow Representatives from the Overseas Territories in Westminster Abbey to mark the first UK Overseas Territories Day. All of us look forward to ensuring that this day provides the focus for activities, events and celebrations right across the Overseas Territories and throughout the United Kingdom.”

The President of UKOTA announced the establishment of UK Overseas Territories Day, an event to be annually on the first Monday of June, which this year falls on the 3rd of June.

The primary objective of the UK Overseas Territories Day is to raise awareness and foster a deeper connection between the UK and its Overseas Territories.

Falklands present on the occasion

Richard Hyslop, Representative of the Falkland Islands Government in the United Kingdom and Europe was present at the celebration and underlined the significance of the event.

“Today we celebrate the inaugural United Kingdom Overseas Territories Day, I am proud to recognize the unity and diversity that our territories bring to the UK family. Our combined heritage and shared values strengthen our bonds with the UK, fostering a stronger, interconnected global community , Let's celebrate our achievements and work towards a sustainable and prosperous future together”