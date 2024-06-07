VPs of China and Brazil highlight joint achievements

Han (R) and Alckmin co-chaired the COSBAN meeting in Beijing

Vice Presidents Han Zheng of China and Geraldo Alckmin of Brazil discussed strengthening strategic coordination while co-chairing the seventh China-Brazil High-Level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN) meeting in Beijing.

Han said China and Brazil had been supporting each other on issues related to each other's core interests, taking win-win cooperation as the driving force. In his view, joint work in economy, trade, and aerospace had achieved results that were an example of South-South cooperation. The two BRICS members are major developing countries with broad common interests, Han also highlighted.

In his response, Alckmin pointed out that his country attached great importance to the development of relations with China and was willing to use the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the COSBAN mechanism as a new starting point to further strengthen communication and coordination.

Alckmin also underlined his country's wish to deepen and expand exchanges and cooperation with China in multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, G20, and BRICS, to jointly safeguard multilateralism while bringing bilateral ties to a new level.

Han and Alckmin heard a variety of topics presented by the heads of relevant departments of the two countries on trade, new industrialization, political relations, agriculture, livestock, financial policies, infrastructure, and other issues, as well as the work reports of 11 subcommittees and the China-Brazil Business Council.

(Source: Xinhua)