Argentina answers requirement from Brazil's STF regarding Jan. 8 fugitives

21st Friday, June 2024 - 11:01 UTC Full article

An extradition request has not yet been filed against these people allegedly involved in the Jan. 8, 2022, riots in Brasilia

Argentina's Foreign Ministry sent a note to its Brazilian counterpart explaining the situation of 83 asylum seekers from that country who had fled to avoid jail following their alleged involvement in the Jan 8., 2022, riots in Brasilia, it was reported Thursday in Buenos Aires after some government officials denied these refuge requests existed. Buenos Aires' note was in response to a requirement from the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

According to local media, of the 86 people who crossed the border in recent months, 60 would have been convicted for their participation in the storming of the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brasilia just a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third inauguration.

The number of Brazilian fugitives could also be greater given reports of multiple illegal entries. Many of these people were said to have been under house arrest with monitoring anklets that were removed by force.

In this scenario, Argentine Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni denied an “impunity pact” with the fugitives, most of whom are said to be staunch supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, with whom Argentine President Javier Milei is close.

At any rate, Argentina's National Commission for Refugees (Conare) started political asylum procedures requested by Brazilian nationals. The website UOL published weeks ago an interview with two fugitives residing in Argentina since early 2024, which mentioned that 78 asylum applications had been requested. Local Migration authorities have declined to confirm or deny these allegations, citing that political asylum is protected by international legislation requiring precautions to avoid any violation of individual rights.

The matter has two angles weakening the Milei administration's image: It deepens its standoff with Lula's Brazil. According to Libertarian Congresswoman María Celeste Ponce, Argentina should grant political asylum because “Brazil is living a dictatorship.” An extradition request has not yet been filed against these people, whose presence would prove the country has borders more porous than the government would be willing to admit.