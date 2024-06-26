Attempted coup d'état in Bolivia: Military rebels enter Government Headquarters

26th Wednesday, June 2024 - 21:47 UTC Full article

Zúñiga, dismissed just a day before the coup attempt, had openly opposed the possibility of former president Evo Morales returning to power

In a dramatic escalation of political tension in Bolivia, a faction of the military led by ousted Army Chief Juan José Zúñiga has forcefully entered the Palacio Quemado, the seat of government in La Paz. President Luis Arce has called on citizens to “mobilize against the coup d'état,” emphasizing the importance of defending democracy

“We cannot allow the return of coup attempts,” President Arce declared from the Casa Grande del Pueblo, an adjacent government building. Surrounded by his ministers and Vice President David Choquehuanca, Arce vowed to “placate the unconstitutional appetites” of the coup leaders.

#LoÚltimo Golpe de estado en #Bolivia. Así entra esta tanqueta militar a la sede de la presidencia https://t.co/pfDem0UvIe pic.twitter.com/HcxMwaHTol — 100% NOTICIAS (@100noticiasni) June 26, 2024

Zúñiga, dismissed just a day before the coup attempt, had openly opposed the possibility of former president Evo Morales returning to power. The rebel troops have detained government officials and demanded the release of former military leaders imprisoned for their roles in the 2019 overthrow of Morales. “An elite has taken over the country,” Zúñiga proclaimed from Murillo Square, positioning himself as the leader of the insurrection. He called for a restructuring of democracy and the release of political prisoners, including former president Jeanine Añez.

In response to the uprising, President Arce has swiftly appointed a new military command. The newly appointed general commander of the Army, Jose Wilson Sanchez, urged the rebelling troops to return to their barracks. “I ask, I order, I dispose that all the personnel who are in the streets must return to their units,” Sanchez declared. He called for peace, emphasizing that the government must remain in accordance with the Constitution. Following his call, the rebel soldiers began withdrawing from Murillo Square.

Denunciamos que un Grupo del Regimiento Especial de Challapata “Mendez Arcos” tomaron la Plaza Murillo con francotiradores. Esto pareciera indicar que prepararon con anticipación el Golpe de Estado.

Pido al pueblo con vocación democracia a defender la Patria de algunos grupos… — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 26, 2024

Minister of the Presidency Marianela Prada condemned the uprising as an “attempted coup d'état” orchestrated by a faction of the Army. “Murillo square is taken by a faction of the Army that has mobilized and has taken people out of the square and taken the four corners,” Prada reported from the Casa Grande del Pueblo.

The political turmoil has prompted widespread calls for public action. The Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), the country's largest labor union, declared an indefinite general strike and urged all unions to defend the government. “We call for reflection to the Armed Forces. Respect democracy and the rule of law,” said Juan Carlos Guarachi, secretary of the COB.

Despite the tension, former Defense Minister Reymi Ferreira downplayed the severity of the situation, suggesting that it was more a display of arrogance by Zúñiga than a full-fledged coup. “It is a danger for democracy, but it is a movement with no future and it will not prosper,” Ferreira stated.

The crisis has even united opposition leaders in defense of democracy. Luis Fernando Camacho, former governor of Santa Cruz, expressed his support for democratic institutions. “The mandate of the popular vote must be respected,” Camacho asserted. Former president Carlos Mesa also condemned the coup attempt, stressing that “the mandate of the current government must end on November 8, 2025. Any attempt like this is nothing more than a coup d'état.”

ÚLTIMA HORA



Primeras movilizaciones populares contra el Golpe de Estado en Bolivia.



- La principal central obrera de Bolivia llama a una huelga general en respaldo del presidente Luis Arce en medio del golpe de Estado. pic.twitter.com/cGztK2dkCD — ECSaharaui (@ECSaharaui__) June 26, 2024

Zúñiga's dismissal on Tuesday followed his threats against Morales. He had vowed not to allow Morales to return to power, citing the military's role as “the armed wing of the people, the armed wing of the homeland.”

The attempted coup occurs against a backdrop of economic crisis, with shortages of dollars and fuel exacerbating public discontent. President Arce has warned of a “soft coup” aimed at shortening his mandate, implicitly accusing Morales of being behind the destabilizing efforts.