Delcy Rodríguez says rightwing groups want havoc to avoid elections

26th Wednesday, June 2024 - 09:40 UTC Full article

Rodríguez recalled that Maduro had pledged to be implacable with those plotting against him

Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the opposition was plotting to demolish the Angostura Bridge, over the Orinoco River, linking the States of Bolívar and Anzoátegui, and other acts of sabotage since “they do not want any elections because they already know they have been defeated.” She added: ”We have detected and unveiled a serious plan to demolish (...) the first bridge over the Orinoco River, the Angostura Bridge.” The Venezuelan regime also accused the opposition of wanting to carry out a coup d'état.

”Extremism, which seeks to cause suffering to the Venezuelan people, which has attacked the national electric system, which has promoted the terrible economic blockade against our homeland, (...) now has these perverse plans against the vital infrastructure of the nation,“ she went on.

In this scenario, Transport Minister Ramón Velásquez explained that the plans for the rehabilitation of the bridge built back in 1967 included the restitution of the wires, general maintenance, illumination, and the installation of a surveillance system through cameras across the one-mile long structure.

Rodríguez said it was clear that the damage caused to the bridge was not petty theft but a well-articulated plan to have it collapse. Those who committed these acts had to descend some 50 meters to reach the base of the bridge in temperatures above 40 degrees amid a lack of oxygen in the area, she also explained while insisting that the violent groups behind these crimes wanted to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro to prevent him from being the people's candidate at the July 28 elections.

Rodríguez, also Venezuela's Minister of Economy, Finance, and Foreign Trade, underlined that rightwing factions attacked the national electric system to cause anxiety and terror, and to sow fear among the population but ”we are not going to allow it” and recalled that Maduro had warned that whoever was captured would be subject to justice in an implacable manner. Hence, she urged Venezuelans to be vigilant and alert through the Cuadrantes de Paz security system.