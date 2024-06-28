Bolivian authorities arrest 21 in connection with failed coup

Zegarra was arrested Friday after being highlighted for not having participated in the revolt

A total of 21 people both military or civilians have been arrested so far in connection with Wednesday's failed coup d'état against the administration of President Luis Arce Catacora, Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo confirmed Friday in La Paz. “So far there is a total of 21 people apprehended in the case called failed coup d'état,” the official said.

Among those now apprehended is former Air Force Chief General Marcelo Javier Zegarra Gutiérrez, whom Arce had previously thanked for distancing himself from the rebels. Overall, four other people have been detained in the past few hours, adding to the 17 already held since the day of the uprising. Zegarra turned himself in Friday with two lawyers making up his defense team.

“We see that the Police did not join, it is an important fact. We see the attitude of the Air Force commander, General Zegarra who reflects. We have also applauded this attitude,” said Arce back then.

According to Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo, Zegarra had “participated in a series of meetings” involving “not only military personnel but also civilian personnel,” planning the coup. Civilians Aníbal Aguilar Gómez and Juan Mario Paulsen were arrested Thursday. The former was said to have masterminded the operation.

Del Castillo also said Friday that Captain Miguel Ángel Burgos, who “commanded the whole operation” of the destruction of the door of the Palacio Quemado with a tankette, was arrested together with Sergeants Alan Condori and Demetrio Mamani. “According to preliminary investigations, this entire criminal organization communicated through a cell phone application called FaceTime,” the minister also explained.

The brother of former Education Minister Roberto Aguilar Gómez under Evo Morales, Aníbal Aguilar Gómez is a specialist in strategic planning known for his activism in favor of natural resources and his anti-Chilean discourse. He even claimed Bolivia was handing over its lithium resources to Chile before being removed from the courtroom.

The main coup leaders have been identified as former Army Chief General Juan José Zúñiga and Navy Chief Vice Admiral Juan Arnés Salvador. Zegarra joined the list Friday.

During the revolt, civilians were wounded when troops marched on Murillo Square where the presidential palace is located. Many victims even needed surgical treatment, it was reported.

“From the beginning, we have stated that Juan José Zúñiga has not acted alone; these 21 people have not acted unilaterally,” Del Castillo argued.