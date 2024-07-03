Falklands extra funds for Tussac House project, to be finished by end of year

Following approval at the Falkland Islands Executive Council on Tuesday 25 June, it was agreed for additional funds to be allocated to the Tussac House, sheltered homes project.

These additional funds are required due to an overspend required to ensure that the project is completed to the high standard set by the Falkland Islands Government.

The decision to request additional funds was following a detailed review of the project by the PWD Project team, including break down in cost spending to date, reviews of project updates and the reviewed forecasted handover date.

Due to contractual nature of this funding request the additional fund allocation has been redacted. However, on completion of Tussac House and all final costs have been settled, the final value of the project will be made available. It is still anticipated that Tussac House will open their doors to the public towards the end of 2024.

Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, MLA Pete Biggs said: “While allocating more funds to this project is concerning, I am pleased that Falkland Islands Government and the contractor have been able to agree a reasonable way forward which allows us all to carry on with the project and look forward to the opening of this outstanding facility later in the year.”