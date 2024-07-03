Falklands New Power Station project in Stanley to begin, end of unplanned power cuts?

3rd Wednesday, July 2024 - 23:03 UTC Full article

The current Power Station is nearing the end of its life and the replacement has been a key priority for numerous Assemblies.

Following approval at Executive Council on Tuesday 25 June, the Falkland Islands Government Public Works Department can now proceed with the final design and delivery program for the New Power Station in Stanley.

The current Power Station is nearing the end of its life and the replacement has been a key priority for numerous Assemblies. Updates have been made to generators currently installed at the Power Station, to prolong the life span as much as possible. With the continual growth of Stanley, Members of the Assembly have agreed that a new Power Station has become a higher priority in the Capital Program. It is anticipated that this new Power Station will be more energy efficient and align with our transition to more renewable energy.

Due to the commercial sensitivities around this paper it has been fully redacted. However, costs for the project will be included in the Capital Program and on completion of the New Power Station and all final costs have been settled, the final value of the project will be made available.

The recent approval will enable orders to be placed with key suppliers as well as allowing the tendering for the early delivery of the access road and compound enabling works.

Work is nearing completion for the installation of Generator number 7 which will provide support for the old generators and reduce unplanned power cuts.

Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, MLA Pete Biggs said: “It is good to see this essential project developing towards the construction phase. The new power station will provide electrical security for Stanley as we continue to develop renewable energy systems for the future.”