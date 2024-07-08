PM Starmer's commitment with the Falkland Islands

8th Monday, July 2024 - 07:48 UTC Full article

Richard Hyslop, head of FIGO, MLA Mark Pollard, Keir Starmer, MLA John Birmingham and Michael Betts, FIGO staff

Every year the Falkland Islands elected Legislative Assembly sends two of its members to the round of United Kingdom political parties conferences, mainly Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, held in UK to strongly lobby for the Islands.

Together with members from the Falkland Islands Government Office in London, FIGO, at the conferences they intelligently set up a stand with literature, information, references on the Falklands, its right to self determination and to decide on its future as a democratic outpost in the South Atlantic, plus confirming allegiance to the British Family and thanking the Westminster government for its political and defense support.

Ministers, Members of Parliament, friends, supporters and other interested parties linked to the Falklands visit the stand where they meet the elected MLAs, staff from FIGO and have pictures taken in support of the Islands.

The following picture remembers a very special occasion when then head of the opposition in Parliament visited the Falklands stand, none else than the newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.