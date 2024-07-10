Panama's President favors joining Mercosur

Mulino opened the door to a potential milestone for the Southern Common Market

Argentine President Javier Milei's absence indeed highlighted the Southern Common Market's (Mercosur) Summit in Asunción. But only one week after his inauguration, attending the gathering was Panama's José Mulino, as his country is now eyeing its possible accession to Mercosur.

The Central American nation hosts a key interoceanic passage linking the Pacific and Atlantic oceans which would significantly boost the alliance in matters of world commerce. Aware of this circumstance, Mulino described the issue as an “enormous and historic opportunity.”

“I believe in integration because alone in the world we are nothing. And our country has a world of connections and access to important cities with which we can connect,” Mulino said after asking his Mercosur peers for the roadmap towards Panama's integration, which nevertheless needed to be put before private producers and industrialists. The Panamanian leader mentioned key markets such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. In addition, Panama would bring Mercosur a world of financial connections, Mulino explained.

He also highlighted his country's evolution with a planned railroad between Panama City and the western city of David, bordering Costa Rica, which would improve Central American connectivity.

He also underlined the canalization works at the Indio River to provide a new freshwater reservoir to keep the Panama Canal operational through dry seasons as well as the construction of a third runway at the already busy Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

According to local media, there would be a consensus among Panamanian businessmen on the importance of Mercosur as the fifth most important trade alliance worldwide.