Luis Suárez steers Uruguay to Copa America third place

14th Sunday, July 2024 - 04:27 UTC

Suárez scored both the equalizer and the decisive penalty during the shootout

Striker Luis Suárez was man of the match Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, South Carolina, by rescuing Uruguay from a 1-2 deficit during stoppage time, thus bringing the match with Canada for the football Copa America third place to a pk decision in which he also scored the decisive shot marking the South Americans' 4-3 win.

Rodrigo Bentancur gave Uruguay an early lead after only 8 minutes but Ismael Koné leveled the score at 1 goal apiece in the 21st minute, after which Canada established a territorial superiority. Still, Uruguay had a Facundo Pellistri netting disallowed through the VAR (video-assisted refereeing).

After the interval, Uruguay's Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa sent on Suárez, among other changes, which would prove vital en route to victory.

Canada's superiority materialized ten minutes before regular time when striker Jonathan David capitalized on a rebound from a Koné shot in the box, thanks to which the Concacaf seemed poised to victory before Suárez stepped in.

Scoring for Canada at the shootout were Jonathan David, Moïse Bombito, and Mathieu Choinière, while Ismaël Koné and Alphonso Davies missed their chances. Netting for Uruguay were Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, and Luis Suárez.

Title holders Argentina featuring Lionel Messi will play Sunday's final against Colombia at the Miami Gardens.