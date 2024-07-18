Biden tests positive for Covid-19 as concerns over his health mount

US President Joseph Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in Las Vegas Wednesday just one day after admitting that he would be stepping out of his reelection campaign only if a medical condition so advised. Following his diagnosis, the 81-year-old leader, who lost his debate with former President Donald Trump and is visibly battling his physical condition to remain active, flew to his Delaware vacation home to recover. He was said to have mild respiratory symptoms and “general malaise.”

“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.” Biden last tested positive for Covid-19 twice in the summer of 2022.

“I feel good,” said an unmasked Biden as he left the presidential limo and walked to Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, having called off a speech to a Latino advocacy group in Sin City.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged..., if somebody..., if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” said Biden in portions of an interview he granted Tuesday in which he admitted that, under those circumstances, he would indeed consider dropping his reelection bid, while pressure on his Democratic Party keeps mounting to have another nominee by July 5, Vice President Kamala Harris being the most likely replacement. However, some Democrats fear the 59-year-old politician could fare even worse against the 78-year-old Trump. So far 22 Democratic lawmakers have voiced their concerns about Biden's cognitive and physical fitness.

Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” Presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said. “He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the Covid-19 virus,” he added.

“Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth,” the medical expert also noted.

Health authorities have reported a shart increase in positive Covid-19 test results, particularly in southwestern parts of the country.