Peña confirms Paraguay would relocate Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

18th Thursday, July 2024 - 09:13 UTC Full article

“Paraguay has always been a great friend of Israel,” Peña recalled

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña confirmed Wednesday in Buenos Aires that his country would be relocating its Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. During his appearance at a World Jewish Congress event in the Argentine capital, Peña confirmed that Paraguay “will once again move its embassy to Jerusalem, capital of the State of Israel,” one of Paraguay's strategic allies. Following Peña's decision, Israel would be reopening its mission in Asunción. Paraguay has had its embassy moved to Jerusalem once but backtracked on its decision citing political inconveniences.

“Hatred and violence will never be the way to build a better society. Paraguay has always been a great friend of Israel, we always say that it fills us with pride to have been the decisive vote for the creation of that State, a fact that has deeply marked our relations,” Peña said on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the Argentine-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA).

“Thirty years after the cowardly attack on the AMIA, we remember with pain and solidarity the victims and their families,” Peña also noted.

“We will continue working together for peace, justice, and the integration of our communities,” the Paraguayan leader insisted at the event bringing together some 300 leaders from the world over to express their unwavering commitment to the fight against terrorism and anti-Semitism.

A bomb went off on July 18, 1994, at the AMIA headquarters in Buenos Aires. A siren will sound at the exact time of the attack, 9:53 local time, to honor the victims. In addition to Peña, President Javier Milei of Argentina and Uruguay's Luis Lacalle Pou are expected to attend the commemorating event on Thursday.

Peña is also expected to be in Paris between July 23 and 28, right on time for the opening of the Paris Olympic Games on the 26th.