IMF Chief visits Paraguay's tourist attractions

22nd Monday, July 2024 - 10:11 UTC Full article

Georgieva visited the Itapú Hydroelectric Plant on her day as a tourist in Paraguay

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Sunday visited the Itaipú Hydroelectric Power Plant and other Paraguayan tourist attractions before starting a series of engagements in the South American country this week. Her agenda includes encounters with government officials, women leaders, and representatives of civil society and the private sector. Georgieva underlined Paraguay's stability and Itaipú's role in this achievement.

“In awe of the breathtaking beauty and power of Iguazu Falls at the triple border. Nature at its finest reminds us of our duty to conserve these wonders for future generations,” Georgieva wrote on her X account.

Georgieva is also scheduled to participate in a master conference on “Global Economic Situation” on Tuesday at Asunción's Gran Teatro del Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), together with Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Ilan Goldfajn. It will be the first time the two Economists meet on Paraguayan soil.

The Bulgarian Georgieva highlighted Paraguay's growth “as one of the fastest expanding economies in Latin America.”

According to the latest IMF projections, Latin America's economy will grow by 1.9% in 2024. A downgrade from previous calculations stemmed mainly from Argentina's performance during the last quarter of 2023.

Regarding Paraguay, the global credit agency upheld its previous calculations of 3.8% progress this year, thus matching Asunción's figures which are notably above the region's average.

After Paraguay, Georgieva is to travel to Rio de Janeiro for a meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents on July 25 and 26. The Brazilian city is to host the G20 Summit in November.