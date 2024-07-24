Argentina lose “unusual” Olympic opening game

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kicked off Wednesday with some men's football in addition to rugby and other games, while the opening ceremony is to take place later this week.

Argentina lost 2-1 to Morocco in a tournament opener that made headlines worldwide. The South Americans scored what seemed to be a 2-2 equalizer 16 minutes into the unusually long injury time, after which enraged Moroccan fans stormed the pitch throwing things and firecrackers at the Argentine players and substitutes' bench, making them seek shelter in the locker rooms. Although not uncommon in football, episodes of this violent nature were a first in Olympic competition.

The final whistle had never been blown and Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg eventually disallowed Cristian Medina's goal two hours after the incident on the basis of a Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) review. Play was briefly restarted, but the score remained unchanged. Soufiane Rahimi scored both of Morocco's goals, one from the spot.

Olympic squads are under-23 teams with a quota for players aged older. Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi posted a message of disbelief when he realized what had happened: “Unusual!” he wrote on social media from his Miami home.

Other 2-1 wins recorded Wednesday were Spain's over Uzbekistan, New Zealand's against Guinea, and Iraq's versus Ukraine. Japan gave the dissenting note with a 5-0 thrashing of Paraguay while Egypt and the Dominican Republic settled for a goalless draw.

In addition to men's football, rugby, archery, and handball competitions also started Wednesday. The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26 and closing on Aug 11.