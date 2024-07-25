Chilean fruit exports grow 9% in first semester of 2024

25th Thursday, July 2024

Chile's agricultural sales abroad in the first semester of 2024 amounted to over US$ 7 billion, almost 9% more than in the same period of 2023 thanks in part to a public-private cooperation strategy promoted by the Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations and ProChile, the Ministry's Department in charge of offering and promoting national products and services to the world.

ProChile National Director Lorena Sepúlveda Villa explained that this joint work has been instrumental in diversifying and deepening the country's trade agreements globally. She also argued that the quality, safety, and flavor of Chilean plums, blueberries, cherries, and other fruits were a decisive factor in the new figures.

Cherries stood out with a historic season, exceeding US$ 2.2 billion in exports between November 2023 and February 2024. In the first half of this year, cherry exports reached more than US$ 1,961 million, representing an increase of 26% compared to the same period last year. China consolidated its position as the main destination for these exports.

Blueberry exports reached US$ 403 million in the first half of the year, a 21.4% interannual increase, with the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom as the main destinations.

Plums also went up by over 40% in their export value, reaching US$ 308 million. Peaches and nectarines, with exports worth US$ 164 million, experienced a 25% growth, with China, the United States, and Mexico as the main buyers.

Other fresh fruits showed significant increases: kiwis reached US$ 139 million, an increase of 13% over the previous year, and grapes, with a total of US$ 931 million, recorded an increase of 17%.

“The diversification and deepening of our trade agreements, together with the promotion of Chilean products and services and the quality offer of the export sector, have been key,” ProChile's Director Ignacio Fernández Ruiz said.

Between January and June 2024, Chile recorded exports of non-copper and non-lithium products and services for more than US$ 22.5 billion, one of the highest figures in the country's historical records. In addition, exports of services reached almost US$ 1.18 billion, an increase of 30% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The information and communication technologies (ICTs) and maintenance and repair sectors stood out with sales worth US$ 321 million and US$ 289 million, respectively. “The export of services from Chile was already a record last year, and this year is heading for a new all-time high,” Fernández Ruiz pointed out.