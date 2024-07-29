Land shipments of diesel awaited in Bolivia amid supply crisis

Bolivia's oil company YPFB announced Sunday that with the arrival of at least 50,000 cubic meters of diesel from Brazil and Paraguay this week, the fuel shortage would be solved for the time being to meet domestic demand. The State-run organization explained that the supply problems stemmed from bad weather at the Chilean port of Arica, which prevented the unloading of fuel from four ships.

“We are entering by land through Paraguay, we are increasing the volumes by almost 20 thousand cubic meters in addition to what we normally enter. From Brazil we are going to enter 30 thousand cubic meters, with which we want to begin to alleviate the situation during the week until the ships can be unloaded,” said the president of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) President Armin Dorgathen explained.

“We understand that there will continue to be lines for a few more days. Although drivers will have to wait in line, they will be able to get the fuel. We are working on it and in the next few days we will have the problem solved,” he added as lorry drivers threatened to block the roads in protest. “With pressure measures, threats, and issues that make it political, we are not going to make the waves subside,” insisted Dorgathen.

Three vessels bringing fuel for Bolivia are already at Arica containing 260,000, 220,000, and 160,000 barrels of diesel. A fourth one carrying 260,000 barrels was to be added shortly.

According to YPFB's Operations Manager Ramón Navas, unloading could start by Aug. 1, provided the tides drop to at least 1.4 meters. According to current weather forecasts, there will be no suitable conditions through July 30.

Meanwhile, drivers keep lining up at pumps pending the arrival b y land of the additional shipments. A road blockade has already been reported in Yacuiba on the international route to Argentina.