Falklands new Acting Governor sworn in, Adam Pile OBE son of a war Veteran

31st Wednesday, July 2024 - 10:13 UTC Full article

Deputy Director for Overseas Territories Directorate, Adam Pile OBE, signs the documents at Falklands Government House

Falklands Government House announced on Tuesday July 30 that the Deputy Director for the Overseas Territories Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Adam Pile OBE, has been sworn in as the Acting Governor of the Falkland Islands and Acting Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Adam has worked closely with the MLAs and FIG over the years and led the UK’s response to support the Overseas Territories during COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor, Dave Morgan, will resume his roles as Acting Governor and Acting Commissioner once he returns from annual leave on Monday 19 August.

His Honour the Acting Governor Adam Pile OBE said: “It’s a huge privilege to be sworn in as your Acting Governor and the Acting Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. It is a true honor to be back and to serve in these beautiful Islands over the next few weeks. Having a personal connection to the Islands - my father served here in 1982 - makes this even more special. During my short tenure I look forward to meeting as much of the community as possible.”

Acting Governor Pile recalled in platform X that this week the community of the Falkland Islands came together to mount a rescue operation and support the survivors from the Argos Georgia. “Bravery and kindness shown by so many, an incredible effort recognized even by the Spanish government who have flown many of the survivors home”

Pile also mentioned that during his brief tenure as Acting Governor, he will have on the desk a photo of his Dad back in 1982 with him on shoulders on return home from the conflict.

From London, the Falklands Government Office underlined the welcoming photo of father and son, now the Acting Governor, “such a lovely image, Islanders will be forever grateful for what Adam's father and countless other did to liberate the Falklands. Little did either know in 1982, that 42 years later Adam would be Acting Governor of the Islands”.