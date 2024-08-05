Lula lands in Chile to boost bilateral ties

Lula was welcomed by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren

The Brazillian Air Force (FAB) jet carrying President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva landed in Santiago Sunday evening. The visiting head of state was welcomed by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren ahead of Monday's meeting with his Chilean colleague Gabriel Boric Font.

Also Monday, Lula is due to hold talks with Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Blanco, Senate Speaker José García Ruminot, and Lower House Speaker Karol Cariola. On Tuesday, Lula and Boric will be signing a space cooperation agreement at the Chilean Air Force (FACh) Aeronautical Museum, in addition to 20 cooperation treaties on various topics such as security, health, trade, culture, science, and tourism.

“Arriving in Santiago de Chile, where the Federal Government will work to expand relations of cooperation, trade, investment and exchange between our brother countries,” posted Lula on X.

The Brazilian government said that this “occasion marks the beginning of a new stage in the relationship, with the signing of several agreements and negotiations on various issues, which represents an important expansion of the bilateral agenda.”

“Brazil remains firm in its commitment to political-diplomatic rapprochement, especially with South American countries,” it went on.

However, the ongoing crisis in Venezuela is expected to take center stage during the conversations between the two heads of state, who seem to have divergent viewpoints on the matter.

Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico have called for the publication of the results, but have shown caution when making public statements, while Boric had no qualms announcing that Nicolás Maduro's victory was “hard to believe.” Hence, Maduro's regime expelled Chile's diplomatic mission in Caracas along with those of six other countries. “We have done nothing more than uphold what we believe to be correct: that the results of the election be transparent and verifiable,” Boric argued.

Lula's entourage involves some 200 Brazilian business leaders in addition to ministers, advisors, and other federal government officials who will participate in the Chile-Brazil Business Forum.

“We aim to broaden our bilateral agenda to foster a relationship that extends beyond economic and trade matters. Our focus includes science and technology, democracy and human rights, education, innovation, and health. We have a comprehensive agenda that addresses a wide range of topics,” explained Ambassador Gisela Padovan, Itamaraty's Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We intend to transform the region from a mere exporter of commodities into one that also creates quality jobs and benefits,” she added while underlining the alignment between Lula and Boric on key global issues, including democracy, regional integration, environmental protection, human rights, social inclusion, and the situation in Palestine, Agencia Brasil reported.

Brazil and Chile have shared 188 years of diplomatic relations, supported by over 90 active bilateral agreements. Brazil ranks as Chile’s third-largest trading partner and stands as the top destination for Chilean investment globally. This investment spans various sectors, including pulp, retail, and energy, with the airline Latam being the largest Chilean company operating in Brazil.

Chile is the sixth-largest destination for Brazilian exports, while Brazil is the leading Latin American investor in Chile. The annual trade volume between the two nations totals US$ 12 billion.