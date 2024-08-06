Venezuelan prosecution launches probe into opposition's declaration

6th Tuesday, August 2024 - 10:55 UTC Full article

The opposition's statement would constitute various crimes, Saab argued

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab Monday issued a communiqué in response to the one released earlier in the day by opposition leaders Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado urging law enforcement and military officers to recognize the former as winner of the July 28 presidential elections.

Saab argued that the move sought to alter the rule of law by announcing a victor other than the one proclaimed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) - the incumbent Nicolás Maduro. Hence, a probe needed to be launched into the probable commission of several crimes.

Here is the full text:

“COMMUNIQUÉ

The Public Ministry of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela informs the country that as a consequence of the dissemination of a Communiqué by the former candidate Edmundo González and the citizen María Corina Machado where, outside the Constitution and the Law, they falsely announced a winner of the presidential elections other than that proclaimed by the National Electoral Council, the only body qualified to do so, and in which an open incitement is made to police and military officers to disobey the laws; has decided to open a criminal investigation into both signatories of the invalid document.

The aforementioned statement shows the alleged commission of the crimes of Usurpation of Functions, Dissemination of False Information to Cause Distress, Instigation to Disobedience of Laws, Instigation to Insurrection, Association to Commit a Crime, and Conspiracy.

The Public Ministry as head of criminal action, in its duty to be a guarantor of peace and stability in the country, will remain vigilant against any act that implies the generation of violence or anxiety in the population and that seeks to repeat events that have left painful wounds on the entire Venezuelan family.

Caracas, August 5, 2024.”